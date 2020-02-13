Virginia Tech 64, Georgia Tech 61, OT

GEORGIA TECH (16-9)

Cubaj 3-9 0-0 6, Francoise Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 8-16 1-3 17, Lahtinen 4-9 0-0 9, Pan 7-18 5-5 19, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Hermosa 1-2 0-0 2, Carson 3-5 0-0 8, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 6-8 61

VIRGINIA TECH (18-6)

Rivers 4-5 0-0 8, Kitley 5-11 4-7 14, Cole 3-11 1-3 8, Mabrey 4-12 0-0 10, Sheppard 5-15 2-2 17, Baptiste 2-6 0-0 4, Obouh Fegue 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 7-12 64

Georgia Tech 12 14 18 11 6 — 61 Virginia Tech 11 9 27 8 9 — 64

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-10 (Lahtinen 1-3, Pan 0-5, Carson 2-2), Virginia Tech 9-20 (Cole 1-3, Mabrey 2-6, Sheppard 5-9, King 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 6 (Fletcher 3), Virginia Tech 12 (Cole 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 40 (Fletcher 5-13), Virginia Tech 35 (Rivers 5-13). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, Virginia Tech 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,326.

