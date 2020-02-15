Virginia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 57

PITTSBURGH (15-11)

Brown 2-6 0-0 4, X.Johnson 3-7 4-6 11, McGowens 2-6 2-2 8, Champagnie 5-14 1-4 12, Toney 4-13 3-6 12, Coulibaly 5-10 0-0 10, Drumgoole 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-18 57.

VIRGINIA TECH (15-10)

Horne 6-9 2-2 18, Alleyne 3-6 0-0 7, Bede 1-3 0-0 2, Radford 3-5 2-2 8, Nolley 3-15 1-2 7, Cone 4-6 0-0 12, Cattoor 2-7 0-0 6, Ojiako 2-3 0-0 4, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 5-6 67.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-21 (McGowens 2-3, X.Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-4, Champagnie 1-9, Murphy 0-1, Drumgoole 0-2), Virginia Tech 12-32 (Cone 4-5, Horne 4-6, Cattoor 2-6, Wilkins 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Radford 0-1, Bede 0-2, Nolley 0-6). Fouled Out_X.Johnson. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 9), Virginia Tech 33 (Nolley 12). Assists_Pittsburgh 11 (McGowens 7), Virginia Tech 21 (Nolley 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 12, Virginia Tech 13. A_9,275 (10,052).

