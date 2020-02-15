Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 57

February 15, 2020 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (15-11)

Brown 2-6 0-0 4, X.Johnson 3-7 4-6 11, McGowens 2-6 2-2 8, Champagnie 5-14 1-4 12, Toney 4-13 3-6 12, Coulibaly 5-10 0-0 10, Drumgoole 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-18 57.

VIRGINIA TECH (15-10)

Horne 6-9 2-2 18, Alleyne 3-6 0-0 7, Bede 1-3 0-0 2, Radford 3-5 2-2 8, Nolley 3-15 1-2 7, Cone 4-6 0-0 12, Cattoor 2-7 0-0 6, Ojiako 2-3 0-0 4, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 5-6 67.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-21 (McGowens 2-3, X.Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-4, Champagnie 1-9, Murphy 0-1, Drumgoole 0-2), Virginia Tech 12-32 (Cone 4-5, Horne 4-6, Cattoor 2-6, Wilkins 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Radford 0-1, Bede 0-2, Nolley 0-6). Fouled Out_X.Johnson. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 9), Virginia Tech 33 (Nolley 12). Assists_Pittsburgh 11 (McGowens 7), Virginia Tech 21 (Nolley 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 12, Virginia Tech 13. A_9,275 (10,052).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States