Virginia Tech 68, Notre Dame 62

February 20, 2020 10:53 pm
 
VIRGINIA TECH (20-6)

Rivers 4-6 0-1 8, Kitley 8-14 3-4 19, Cole 4-11 0-0 8, Mabrey 4-11 1-2 11, Sheppard 1-9 3-3 6, Baptiste 3-7 2-2 9, Obouh Fegue 2-4 1-2 5, King 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 12-16 68

NOTRE DAME (10-17)

Brunelle 7-12 0-0 20, Vaughn 1-6 1-2 3, Gilbert 2-16 2-2 6, Sniezek 1-3 3-4 5, Walker 8-22 3-4 19, Cosgrove 3-5 0-0 7, Cole 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 9-12 62

Virginia Tech 20 16 17 15 68
Notre Dame 10 14 10 28 62

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 4-20 (Cole 0-3, Mabrey 2-8, Sheppard 1-8, Baptiste 1-1), Notre Dame 7-19 (Brunelle 6-10, Gilbert 0-1, Walker 0-5, Cosgrove 1-3). Assists_Virginia Tech 20 (Cole 11), Notre Dame 15 (Sniezek 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 43 (Rivers 6-8), Notre Dame 37 (Walker 4-7). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 12, Notre Dame 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,401.

