Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia Tech 70, Duke 56

February 27, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUKE (17-11)

Akinbode-James 2-5 0-2 4, Odom 7-12 2-4 16, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Gorecki 5-19 2-2 13, Lambert 5-7 2-2 13, Baines 0-2 2-2 2, Boykin 2-7 0-0 4, Goodchild 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 8-14 56

VIRGINIA TECH (21-7)

Rivers 1-1 0-2 2, Kitley 9-13 1-2 19, Cole 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 1-7 0-0 3, Sheppard 3-6 5-8 14, Baptiste 6-7 3-3 16, Obouh Fegue 0-0 0-0 0, King 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 10-17 70

Duke 11 14 18 13 56
Virginia Tech 15 22 13 20 70

3-Point Goals_Duke 2-11 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Gorecki 1-8, Lambert 1-1, Boykin 0-1), Virginia Tech 8-19 (Cole 1-1, Mabrey 1-7, Sheppard 3-5, Baptiste 1-1, King 2-5). Assists_Duke 8 (Gorecki 5), Virginia Tech 20 (Cole 10). Fouled Out_Duke Odom, Williams. Rebounds_Duke 28 (Odom 4-7), Virginia Tech 31 (Rivers 2-6). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Virginia Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,603.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter