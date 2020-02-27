Virginia Tech 70, Duke 56

DUKE (17-11)

Akinbode-James 2-5 0-2 4, Odom 7-12 2-4 16, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Gorecki 5-19 2-2 13, Lambert 5-7 2-2 13, Baines 0-2 2-2 2, Boykin 2-7 0-0 4, Goodchild 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 8-14 56

VIRGINIA TECH (21-7)

Rivers 1-1 0-2 2, Kitley 9-13 1-2 19, Cole 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 1-7 0-0 3, Sheppard 3-6 5-8 14, Baptiste 6-7 3-3 16, Obouh Fegue 0-0 0-0 0, King 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 10-17 70

Duke 11 14 18 13 — 56 Virginia Tech 15 22 13 20 — 70

3-Point Goals_Duke 2-11 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Gorecki 1-8, Lambert 1-1, Boykin 0-1), Virginia Tech 8-19 (Cole 1-1, Mabrey 1-7, Sheppard 3-5, Baptiste 1-1, King 2-5). Assists_Duke 8 (Gorecki 5), Virginia Tech 20 (Cole 10). Fouled Out_Duke Odom, Williams. Rebounds_Duke 28 (Odom 4-7), Virginia Tech 31 (Rivers 2-6). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Virginia Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,603.

