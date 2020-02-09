Listen Live Sports

Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63

February 9, 2020 4:48 pm
 
VIRGINIA TECH (17-6)

Rivers 2-8 0-0 4, Kitley 7-10 3-6 17, Cole 2-9 4-8 8, Mabrey 2-9 12-12 18, Sheppard 6-17 0-0 15, Baptiste 2-7 3-4 7, Obouh Fegue 0-2 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 22-30 72

NORTH CAROLINA (16-8)

Tshitenge 2-6 4-9 8, Bailey 6-15 1-1 13, Bennett 5-20 4-5 14, Koenen 6-14 6-8 19, Muhammad 0-4 0-0 0, Church 1-2 6-7 8, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 22-32 63

Virginia Tech 17 17 16 22 72
North Carolina 15 16 16 16 63

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 6-21 (Rivers 0-1, Cole 0-1, Mabrey 2-7, Sheppard 3-11, King 1-1), North Carolina 1-11 (Bennett 0-4, Koenen 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Church 0-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Cole 3), North Carolina 11 (Bennett 6). Fouled Out_North Carolina Bailey, Koenen. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 45 (Baptiste 4-8), North Carolina 44 (Team 5-8). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 24, North Carolina 25. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Tucker 1. A_2,536.

