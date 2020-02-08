VMI 75, The Citadel 64

VMI (7-18)

Stephens 0-2 2-2 2, Curfman 2-8 0-0 5, Evee 2-10 0-0 6, Gilkeson 4-9 0-1 11, Lewis 2-4 1-2 5, Parham 13-14 4-4 36, Creammer 3-5 0-0 6, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Tang 1-5 1-4 4. Totals 27-58 8-13 75.

THE CITADEL (6-17)

Rice 4-12 2-2 13, Webster 6-10 2-3 14, Clark 1-5 0-2 3, Abee 3-7 2-3 10, Batiste 5-7 4-10 14, Harris 2-9 5-5 9, Reed 0-0 1-2 1, Fitzgibbons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 16-27 64.

Halftime_VMI 39-35. 3-Point Goals_VMI 13-30 (Parham 6-6, Gilkeson 3-6, Evee 2-8, Tang 1-3, Curfman 1-5, Conway 0-1, Stephens 0-1), The Citadel 6-23 (Rice 3-7, Abee 2-6, Clark 1-3, Batiste 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-2, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_VMI 36 (Stephens 8), The Citadel 29 (Batiste 8). Assists_VMI 15 (Parham 5), The Citadel 12 (Batiste 6). Total Fouls_VMI 20, The Citadel 13. A_3,652 (6,000).

