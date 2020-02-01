W. Carolina 64, Chattanooga 61

W. CAROLINA (14-7)

Halvorsen 2-6 0-0 6, Faulkner 6-17 5-6 18, Steger 3-10 4-4 10, Dotson 7-13 1-2 15, Harris 5-6 2-2 12, Elks 1-3 0-0 3, McCray 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-14 64.

CHATTANOOGA (14-9)

Jean-Baptiste 7-16 3-3 17, Caldwell 1-7 0-0 3, Ryan 4-9 0-0 12, Vila 5-12 2-3 12, Johnson 1-5 2-4 5, Doomes 2-3 3-5 7, Commander 0-4 0-0 0, Kenic 2-8 0-0 5, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Ledford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 10-15 61.

Halftime_W. Carolina 28-27. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 4-23 (Halvorsen 2-6, Elks 1-3, Faulkner 1-8, McCray 0-2, Steger 0-4), Chattanooga 7-27 (Ryan 4-8, Caldwell 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Kenic 1-6, Scott 0-1, Commander 0-3, Jean-Baptiste 0-4). Rebounds_W. Carolina 41 (Dotson 14), Chattanooga 33 (Caldwell, Vila, Doomes 6). Assists_W. Carolina 7 (Steger 3), Chattanooga 12 (Caldwell 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 16, Chattanooga 14. A_3,188 (10,928).

