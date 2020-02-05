W. Carolina 78, Samford 70

W. CAROLINA (15-7)

Dotson 8-14 4-7 20, Steger 7-12 1-2 18, Faulkner 4-11 7-10 16, Halvorsen 2-9 2-2 8, Harris 4-9 0-1 8, McCray 0-2 1-2 1, Cork 2-2 0-1 4, Elks 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-60 15-25 78.

SAMFORD (8-17)

Allen 5-13 4-4 15, Dupree 3-8 8-8 14, Austin 3-13 4-5 10, Robinson 4-9 0-0 10, Tatum 1-5 2-2 4, Dye 3-5 0-0 6, Padgett 1-4 0-0 3, Sharkey 1-6 6-7 8. Totals 21-63 24-26 70.

Halftime_W. Carolina 34-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 7-22 (Steger 3-6, Halvorsen 2-8, Elks 1-1, Faulkner 1-3, Harris 0-4), Samford 4-22 (Robinson 2-5, Padgett 1-3, Allen 1-5, Tatum 0-1, Sharkey 0-3, Austin 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_W. Carolina 38 (Dotson 14), Samford 37 (Dupree, Tatum 7). Assists_W. Carolina 16 (Faulkner 7), Samford 7 (Dupree 3). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 20, Samford 22. A_378 (4,974).

