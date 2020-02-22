W. Carolina 96, The Citadel 84

THE CITADEL (6-21)

Webster 1-2 2-2 4, Spence 1-2 0-0 2, Abee 10-19 1-1 28, Batiste 5-10 3-3 17, Fitzgibbons 2-6 0-0 5, K.Harris 7-13 7-7 22, Rice 2-8 0-0 6, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-13 84.

W. CAROLINA (17-10)

Dotson 7-14 9-11 23, Sledd 1-3 0-0 3, Steger 3-8 6-6 12, Faulkner 6-13 1-1 16, McMillan 1-2 0-0 3, Halvorsen 7-12 2-2 21, McCray 4-6 1-2 11, T.Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 1-1 5, Elks 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 20-23 96.

Halftime_W. Carolina 39-35. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 15-34 (Abee 7-14, Batiste 4-5, Rice 2-7, K.Harris 1-3, Fitzgibbons 1-5), W. Carolina 12-33 (Halvorsen 5-10, Faulkner 3-6, McCray 2-4, McMillan 1-2, Sledd 1-2, Elks 0-2, T.Harris 0-2, Steger 0-5). Fouled Out_Spence. Rebounds_The Citadel 28 (Batiste 6), W. Carolina 35 (Dotson 10). Assists_The Citadel 13 (Batiste 6), W. Carolina 20 (Faulkner, McCray 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 19, W. Carolina 14. A_3,497 (7,826).

