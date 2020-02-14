W. Illinois looks to end streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (11-14, 5-6) vs. Western Illinois (5-17, 2-10)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to eight games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11. North Dakota fell 82-68 at home to South Dakota on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Fighting Hawks have scored 73.7 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has accounted for 50 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 11-2 when scoring at least 73.

COLD SPELLS: North Dakota has dropped its last four road games, scoring 70.3 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Western Illinois has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 76.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

