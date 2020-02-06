W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54

LOUISIANA TECH (17-6)

Muhammed 3-7 0-0 6, Archibald 3-7 0-0 8, Bracey 3-11 2-2 9, Jean 3-10 0-1 8, Pemberton 2-6 0-0 4, Ledoux 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 2-2 0-1 4, Co.Williams 3-4 0-0 7, Christon 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 2-4 54.

W. KENTUCKY (15-8)

Ca.Williams 5-11 4-6 14, Anderson 2-6 3-4 7, Hollingsworth 1-7 6-6 8, Rawls 8-12 0-0 19, Savage 2-5 1-2 6, Justice 2-4 5-5 11, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Gambrell 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 19-23 65.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 44-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 6-19 (Jean 2-4, Archibald 2-5, Co.Williams 1-2, Bracey 1-4, Pemberton 0-1, Christon 0-3), W. Kentucky 6-19 (Rawls 3-7, Justice 2-4, Savage 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Ca.Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Archibald. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 28 (Bracey, Pemberton 6), W. Kentucky 27 (Savage 9). Assists_Louisiana Tech 9 (Jean 3), W. Kentucky 10 (Hollingsworth 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 16, W. Kentucky 11. A_5,769 (7,326).

