W. Kentucky 67, UTEP 62

W. KENTUCKY (17-8)

C.Williams 3-9 5-5 13, Hollingsworth 5-11 7-9 18, Justice 4-8 2-3 11, Rawls 3-7 0-0 7, Savage 5-12 0-0 14, Anderson 1-4 0-2 2, Cozart 1-1 0-0 2, Gambrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-19 67.

UTEP (13-13)

B.Williams 6-15 0-0 13, Edwards 4-12 0-0 10, Lathon 1-7 2-2 4, Boum 8-15 4-8 21, Tarke 1-4 0-0 2, Verhoeven 2-2 0-0 4, Stroud 2-5 2-2 6, Odigie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 8-12 62.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 32-29. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 9-21 (Savage 4-9, C.Williams 2-4, Hollingsworth 1-2, Justice 1-3, Rawls 1-3), UTEP 4-27 (Edwards 2-9, Boum 1-4, B.Williams 1-5, Tarke 0-1, Stroud 0-3, Lathon 0-5). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 31 (Savage 9), UTEP 31 (B.Williams, Boum 8). Assists_W. Kentucky 9 (Rawls 3), UTEP 15 (Lathon 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 15. A_4,504 (12,222).

