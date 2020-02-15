W. Kentucky 77, UTSA 73, OT

W. KENTUCKY (18-8)

Williams 3-8 2-5 8, Hollingsworth 9-21 4-6 23, Justice 0-8 2-2 2, Rawls 3-9 3-4 10, Savage 6-10 8-9 24, Anderson 2-7 6-6 10, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 25-32 77.

UTSA (12-15)

Frohnen 2-5 0-0 4, Germany 4-6 2-2 10, Czumbel 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson 8-24 8-8 27, Wallace 11-21 0-0 25, Whiteside 0-1 0-0 0, Bior 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2, Barisic 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 10-10 73.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 41-34. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 6-21 (Savage 4-6, Rawls 1-3, Hollingsworth 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Williams 0-2, Justice 0-5), UTSA 7-31 (Jackson 3-10, Wallace 3-10, Czumbel 1-5, Germany 0-1, Whiteside 0-1, Barisic 0-4). Fouled Out_Germany. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 36 (Savage 16), UTSA 37 (Germany 10). Assists_W. Kentucky 9 (Williams, Hollingsworth, Anderson 2), UTSA 6 (Wallace 3). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 17, UTSA 23. A_1,576 (4,080).

