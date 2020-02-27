W. Kentucky 95, Louisiana Tech 91, OT

LOUISIANA TECH (20-8)

Muhammed 3-6 1-3 7, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Archibald 2-9 4-4 10, Bracey 7-18 1-2 15, Jean 4-7 5-7 16, Pemberton 7-9 1-2 15, Co.Williams 5-8 1-2 13, Ledoux 2-8 0-0 5, Gordon 3-3 2-3 8. Totals 34-71 15-23 91.

W. KENTUCKY (19-9)

Horton 0-0 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 11-18 17-19 43, Justice 5-9 0-0 14, Rawls 0-5 4-4 4, Savage 2-9 2-2 8, Ca.Williams 5-13 6-7 17, Anderson 2-6 3-4 7, Gambrell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 32-36 95.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 8-22 (Jean 3-4, Co.Williams 2-4, Archibald 2-5, Ledoux 1-4, Pemberton 0-1, Bracey 0-4), W. Kentucky 11-31 (Hollingsworth 4-7, Justice 4-8, Savage 2-7, Ca.Williams 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Rawls 0-3). Fouled Out_Muhammed, Pemberton, Justice, Savage. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 45 (Pemberton 10), W. Kentucky 32 (Savage 9). Assists_Louisiana Tech 16 (Archibald, Bracey 5), W. Kentucky 10 (Hollingsworth 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 28, W. Kentucky 17. A_5,030 (7,326).

