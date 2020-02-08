Listen Live Sports

W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64

February 8, 2020 7:20 pm
 
BALL ST. (13-10)

Mallers 2-4 2-2 8, Teague 6-16 1-1 13, Bumbalough 5-8 0-0 15, Coleman 6-14 0-0 14, El-Amin 3-8 1-2 9, Hazen 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Acree 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 4-5 64.

W. MICHIGAN (11-12)

Johnson 12-14 4-6 29, Wright 4-7 5-6 13, Artis White 2-3 1-2 6, Flowers 1-4 3-4 5, Whitens 2-3 0-0 4, Cruz 3-5 0-0 6, Printy 1-2 0-0 3, Emilien 0-0 0-2 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Barrs 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-42 13-20 68.

Halftime_Ball St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 12-27 (Bumbalough 5-8, Coleman 2-3, Mallers 2-3, El-Amin 2-6, Acree 1-3, Hazen 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Teague 0-2), W. Michigan 3-9 (Artis White 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Printy 1-2, Whitens 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Flowers 0-2). Rebounds_Ball St. 22 (Teague 8), W. Michigan 31 (Johnson 7). Assists_Ball St. 16 (Coleman 5), W. Michigan 6 (Cruz 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 21, W. Michigan 12. A_2,387 (5,421).

