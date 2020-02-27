Listen Live Sports

W. Michigan looks to end streak vs N. Illinois

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Northern Illinois (17-11, 10-5) vs. Western Michigan (11-17, 4-11)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to six games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-64 on Feb. 8. Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan by two points in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Northern Illinois has been fueled by senior leadership while Western Michigan has depended on freshmen this year. For the Huskies, seniors Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Brandon Johnson, B. Artis White and Titus Wright have combined to score 41 percent of Western Michigan’s points this season.EFFICIENT EUGENE: German has connected on 34 percent of the 203 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 28 assists on 70 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Illinois has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is rated second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.6 percent. The Huskies have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

