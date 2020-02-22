Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wade pumps in 19 points sending Longwood past High Point

February 22, 2020 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored 19 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 57-54 win over High Point on Saturday night.

High Point’s Denny Slay II tied it at 51 with 2:03 left. After the two teams went almost 90 seconds without scoring, Juan Munoz converted a three-point play to give the Lancers the lead for good. Wade made 4 of 6 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Juan Munoz had 13 points for Longwood (13-17, 8-9 Big South Conference), Shabooty Phillips distributed six assists and Jordan Cintron had three blocks.

Caden Sanchez had 13 points for the Panthers (9-20, 6-10), Slay scored 10 points and Rob Peterson III grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Longwood defeated High Point 72-62 on Jan. 25. Longwood finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. High Point plays UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms