Wagner 68, CCSU 56

CCSU (4-25)

Wallace 0-1 5-6 5, Wilson 4-8 0-0 9, Krishnan 2-5 1-3 7, Rowe 1-4 3-5 6, Outlaw 3-3 0-0 6, Newkirk 3-5 0-1 8, Reed 2-8 0-0 4, Coleman 4-8 2-3 11, Tennyson 0-3 0-0 0, Ayangma 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 11-18 56.

WAGNER (7-19)

Szpir 1-2 0-0 2, Ford 9-13 0-0 18, Freeman 3-9 2-2 8, Morales 6-12 3-5 17, Nesby 5-11 1-3 15, Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 8-12 68.

Halftime_CCSU 35-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 7-18 (Newkirk 2-2, Krishnan 2-4, Coleman 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Rowe 1-3, Ayangma 0-1, Reed 0-3, Tennyson 0-3), Wagner 6-17 (Nesby 4-9, Morales 2-4, Martinez 0-1, Freeman 0-3). Rebounds_CCSU 25 (Reed 7), Wagner 27 (Morales 6). Assists_CCSU 7 (Rowe, Ayangma 2), Wagner 12 (Martinez 6). Total Fouls_CCSU 16, Wagner 16. A_1,009 (2,100).

