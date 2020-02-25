Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101, 2OT

DUKE (23-5)

Moore 5-8 15-16 25, Carey 4-10 2-2 10, Goldwire 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 7-18 9-10 24, Stanley 5-10 2-3 14, Hurt 4-11 3-3 12, O’Connell 3-7 0-0 8, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, DeLaurier 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, J.White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 31-34 101.

WAKE FOREST (12-15)

Mucius 6-8 3-7 16, Sarr 7-9 11-14 25, Brown 8-12 7-8 24, Childress 6-20 3-5 17, Neath 3-7 9-12 16, A.White 1-4 2-2 5, Oguama 1-2 0-0 2, Massoud 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 35-68 37-50 113.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Duke 6-23 (Stanley 2-4, O’Connell 2-5, Jones 1-4, Hurt 1-5, Carey 0-1, DeLaurier 0-1, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Wake Forest 6-11 (Childress 2-3, Brown 1-1, Neath 1-1, Mucius 1-2, A.White 1-3, Massoud 0-1). Fouled Out_Carey, Robinson, DeLaurier, Sarr, Neath. Rebounds_Duke 36 (Carey, Jones 7), Wake Forest 36 (Brown 9). Assists_Duke 15 (Jones 9), Wake Forest 14 (Childress 5). Total Fouls_Duke 34, Wake Forest 25. A_11,681 (14,665).

