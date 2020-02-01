Wake Forest 56, Clemson 44

CLEMSON (11-10)

Simms 6-16 1-1 14, Newman 3-7 1-3 7, Mack 1-9 0-0 2, Dawes 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Tyson 1-6 2-2 5, Trapp 2-4 0-0 4, Hemenway 2-5 0-0 6, Jemison 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Grinde 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-59 4-6 44.

WAKE FOREST (10-11)

Childress 2-7 5-7 10, Sarr 2-10 3-6 7, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, White 5-15 3-3 17, Mucius 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Oguama 3-5 0-0 6, Massoud 1-4 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 11-16 56.

Halftime_Wake Forest 22-19. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-21 (Hemenway 2-5, Simms 1-3, Tyson 1-3, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Dawes 0-2, Newman 0-2, Mack 0-4), Wake Forest 7-25 (White 4-12, Johnson 1-1, Childress 1-4, Massoud 1-4, Sarr 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Dawes. Rebounds_Clemson 33 (Simms 8), Wake Forest 41 (Sarr 13). Assists_Clemson 8 (Newman 4), Wake Forest 12 (Childress 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 18, Wake Forest 13.

