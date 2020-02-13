Wake Forest 66, Clemson 52

WAKE FOREST (13-12)

Morra 2-4 2-2 6, Raca 9-16 4-4 23, Conti 1-7 0-0 3, Scruggs 3-8 0-0 8, Sharp 6-12 1-1 14, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Branch 0-1 0-0 0, Summiel 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 5-7 0-0 10, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Maier 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 7-7 66

CLEMSON (7-18)

Robinson 6-9 0-0 14, Thornton 4-12 3-4 11, Hank 3-5 1-2 7, Spray 3-11 0-0 8, Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Cotton 1-1 0-0 2, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 0-0 0-2 0, Meertens 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 4-8 52

Wake Forest 21 14 20 11 — 66 Clemson 14 10 16 12 — 52

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-17 (Raca 1-3, Conti 1-4, Scruggs 2-5, Sharp 1-2, Harrison 0-2, Maier 0-1), Clemson 6-12 (Robinson 2-2, Hank 0-1, Spray 2-6, Thomas 2-3). Assists_Wake Forest 15 (Scruggs 5), Clemson 10 (Thomas 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 35 (Sharp 4-7), Clemson 27 (Thornton 3-6). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 17, Clemson 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,197.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.