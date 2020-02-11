Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57

February 11, 2020 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (10-14)

Anthony 5-19 5-6 15, Bacot 5-10 0-0 10, Brooks 0-5 7-8 7, Black 1-5 2-2 4, Platek 1-4 0-0 2, Keeling 7-14 0-0 15, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-63 14-16 57.

WAKE FOREST (11-13)

Oguama 3-3 2-2 8, Sarr 2-4 2-2 6, Childress 5-14 3-4 14, Johnson 2-4 4-4 9, White 4-12 3-3 15, Brown 4-8 2-3 11, Mucius 1-3 0-0 2, Massoud 2-4 3-4 9, Neath 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 19-22 74.

Halftime_Wake Forest 44-26. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 1-16 (Keeling 1-4, Black 0-2, Pierce 0-2, Platek 0-2, Anthony 0-6), Wake Forest 9-23 (White 4-10, Massoud 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Childress 1-5, Mucius 0-1, Neath 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 7), Wake Forest 33 (Oguama 8). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Anthony 4), Wake Forest 14 (Childress 10). Total Fouls_North Carolina 23, Wake Forest 16. A_10,894 (14,665).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken