Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57

NORTH CAROLINA (10-14)

Anthony 5-19 5-6 15, Bacot 5-10 0-0 10, Brooks 0-5 7-8 7, Black 1-5 2-2 4, Platek 1-4 0-0 2, Keeling 7-14 0-0 15, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-63 14-16 57.

WAKE FOREST (11-13)

Oguama 3-3 2-2 8, Sarr 2-4 2-2 6, Childress 5-14 3-4 14, Johnson 2-4 4-4 9, White 4-12 3-3 15, Brown 4-8 2-3 11, Mucius 1-3 0-0 2, Massoud 2-4 3-4 9, Neath 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 19-22 74.

Halftime_Wake Forest 44-26. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 1-16 (Keeling 1-4, Black 0-2, Pierce 0-2, Platek 0-2, Anthony 0-6), Wake Forest 9-23 (White 4-10, Massoud 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Childress 1-5, Mucius 0-1, Neath 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 7), Wake Forest 33 (Oguama 8). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Anthony 4), Wake Forest 14 (Childress 10). Total Fouls_North Carolina 23, Wake Forest 16. A_10,894 (14,665).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.