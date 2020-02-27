Listen Live Sports

Wake Forest seeks revenge on ND

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
2 min read
      

Notre Dame (18-10, 9-8) vs. Wake Forest (12-15, 5-12)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame goes for the season sweep over Wake Forest after winning the previous matchup in Notre Dame. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when the Fighting Irish shot 43.9 percent from the field and went 22 for 25 from the free throw line en route to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hubb has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 6-15 when opponents score more than 64 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Irish have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has 30 assists on 81 field goals (37 percent) over its past three contests while Notre Dame has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The Wake Forest defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

