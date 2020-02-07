Wake Forest, Syracuse meet in conference play

Wake Forest (10-12, 3-9) vs. Syracuse (13-9, 6-5)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Wake Forest takes on Syracuse. Wake Forest fell 86-76 at Louisville on Wednesday. Syracuse lost 97-88 loss at home against Duke on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.4 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim has paired with Hughes and is producing 16.3 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Childress has connected on 31.1 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Wake Forest has lost its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demon Deacons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Syracuse has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.2 free throws per game.

