Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest, Syracuse meet in conference play

February 7, 2020 7:00 am
 
1 min read
      

Wake Forest (10-12, 3-9) vs. Syracuse (13-9, 6-5)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Wake Forest takes on Syracuse. Wake Forest fell 86-76 at Louisville on Wednesday. Syracuse lost 97-88 loss at home against Duke on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.4 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim has paired with Hughes and is producing 16.3 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Childress has connected on 31.1 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

COLD SPELL: Wake Forest has lost its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demon Deacons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Syracuse has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.2 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk