Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 


Walkers leads Tide women to upset of No. 12 Texas A&M 76-63

February 27, 2020 9:21 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jasmine Walker drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Alabama made a dominant second quarter hold up for a 76-63 upset over No. 12 Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Ariyah Copeland added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8 Southeastern Conference), who outscored the Aggies 27-11 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half. Cierra Johnson contributed 14 points.

Jordan Lewis had nine points, nine assists and six rebounds and Walker had nine boards to help Alabama to a 36-35 advantage and its first-ever win over the Aggies in 10 meetings, including a 79-74 loss earlier in the season.

Coming off an upset on No. 9 Mississippi State it marked the first-time ever Alabama beat Top 15 teams in consecutive games.

Chennedy Carter scored 16 points for Texas A&M (22-6, 10-5) Ciera Johnson scored 15 points with nine rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson had 10 points and N’dea Jones grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Alabama had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and A&M answered with an 8-0 run and the game was tied at 12 after one quarter. In the second quarter the Crimson Tide shot 10 of 15 and had runs of 8-0 and 7-0. The Aggies were 4 of 16.

Carter moved past Lisa Branco into third on A&M’s all-time scoring list with her 60th-consecutive double-figure scoring game. The Aggies had a four-game winning streak snapped and dropped out of sole possession of third place with one game remaining.

