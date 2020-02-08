Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wampler scores 20 to lift Wright State past Oakland 83-71

February 8, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler had 20 points as Wright State stretched its home win streak to nine games, beating Oakland 83-71 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 18 points for Wright St. (21-5, 11-2 Horizon League). Cole Gentry added 16 points and six assists. Loudon Love had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 3-9). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Wright St. defeated Oakland 96-69 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Oakland plays Cleveland St. at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin