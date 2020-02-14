Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ward leads North Dakota State to 6th straight win, 80-70

February 14, 2020 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward had 22 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State topped Purdue Fort Wayne 80-70 on Friday night.

The victory left North Dakota State (19-7, 10-2) tied atop the Summit League with South Dakota State.

Vinnie Shahid had 19 points for North Dakota State, which earned its sixth consecutive win. Rocky Kreuser added 13 points and three blocks.

Jarred Godfrey had 20 points for the Mastodons (12-15, 5-7). Dylan Carl added 16 points and eight rebounds. Matt Holba had 13 points.

Advertisement

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons on the season. North Dakota State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 71-60 on Feb. 1.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

North Dakota State plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne faces South Dakota State on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created