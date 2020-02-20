Listen Live Sports

Ware carries Jacksonville St. over SE Missouri 65-58

February 20, 2020 11:07 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Jacksonville State to a 65-58 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Jacara Cross had 15 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville State (11-17, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kayne Henry added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Alex Caldwell had 13 points for the Redhawks (7-21, 3-12). Quatarrius Wilson added 12 points. Skyler Hogan had 11 points.

The Gamecocks evened the season series against the Redhawks with the win. Southeast Missouri defeated Jacksonville State 76-72 on Feb. 6. Jacksonville State plays UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday.

