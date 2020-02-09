Washington 61, Colorado 52

COLORADO (14-9)

Tuitele 2-2 1-2 5, Caylao-Do 0-2 2-2 2, Clarke 3-7 0-0 8, Hollingshed 5-14 3-4 13, Sherrod 3-13 4-6 11, Whittaker 4-8 2-2 11, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-49 12-16 52

WASHINGTON (11-12)

Henson 3-11 1-2 10, Rees 4-7 1-2 9, Melgoza 4-12 4-4 12, Peterson 1-4 1-1 3, Watkins 2-6 1-2 7, Rooks 1-3 1-2 3, Van Dyke 2-8 3-4 8, Bamberger 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Griggsby 2-4 0-0 4, Pleskevich 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-61 12-17 61

Colorado 11 13 18 10 — 52 Washington 20 17 10 14 — 61

3-Point Goals_Colorado 4-15 (Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 2-6, Hollingshed 0-4, Sherrod 1-2, Whittaker 1-1, Knight 0-1), Washington 7-24 (Henson 3-6, Rees 0-1, Melgoza 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Watkins 2-3, Rooks 0-1, Van Dyke 1-6, Bamberger 1-2, Pleskevich 0-1). Assists_Colorado 9 (Sherrod 4), Washington 14 (Henson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 31 (Knight 2-5), Washington 41 (Van Dyke 6-9). Total Fouls_Colorado 19, Washington 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,576.

