Washington 74, No. 8 UCLA 68

UCLA (23-4)

Onyenwere 3-13 6-10 12, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 4-16 5-6 14, Jefferson 2-9 0-0 5, Osborne 8-18 4-4 23, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Corsaro 0-3 2-2 2, Horvat 4-7 2-2 10, Kayla Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-70 19-24 68

WASHINGTON (13-14)

Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Henson 1-2 4-4 6, Rooks 0-1 0-0 0, Watkins 2-4 0-0 5, Melgoza 8-17 6-6 22, Van Dyke 1-5 0-0 2, Bamberger 4-5 2-2 12, Miller 3-5 2-7 8, Griggsby 0-3 0-0 0, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-2 1-2 4, Pleskevich 6-6 0-0 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 15-21 74

UCLA 12 14 13 29 — 68 Washington 15 15 20 24 — 74

3-Point Goals_UCLA 5-26 (Onyenwere 0-3, Dean 1-8, Jefferson 1-4, Osborne 3-7, Corsaro 0-2, Horvat 0-1, Owens 0-1), Washington 7-18 (Rooks 0-1, Watkins 1-3, Melgoza 0-2, Van Dyke 0-2, Bamberger 2-3, Griggsby 0-2, Peterson 1-2, Pleskevich 3-3). Assists_UCLA 10 (Dean 6), Washington 17 (Melgoza 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 39 (Onyenwere 7-17), Washington 32 (Henson 2-6). Total Fouls_UCLA 21, Washington 20. Technical Fouls_Washington TEAM 1. A_2,123.

