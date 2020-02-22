Washington 87, California 52

CALIFORNIA (11-16)

Anticevich 2-8 3-4 7, Kelly 0-1 4-4 4, Austin 2-8 0-0 4, Bradley 3-11 6-7 14, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, South 1-5 2-2 4, Thiemann 0-2 2-2 2, Thorpe 2-5 2-4 6, Kuany 0-3 7-9 7, Klonaras 1-3 1-2 3, Orender 0-0 0-0 0, Serge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 28-36 52.

WASHINGTON (13-15)

Carter 6-10 2-2 16, Stewart 4-6 7-8 15, Wright 3-5 0-0 9, Bey 0-3 0-0 0, Tsohonis 4-8 0-0 11, McDaniels 3-7 5-6 12, Timmins 3-3 2-3 9, Battle 2-5 0-0 5, Hardy 1-1 4-5 6, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Barnard 0-0 2-2 2, Crandall 0-1 0-0 0, Lundeen 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 22-26 87.

Halftime_Washington 43-26. 3-Point Goals_California 2-13 (Bradley 2-5, Klonaras 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Austin 0-2, South 0-3), Washington 11-22 (Tsohonis 3-5, Wright 3-5, Carter 2-2, Timmins 1-1, McDaniels 1-3, Battle 1-4, Bey 0-1, Rice 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_California 24 (Anticevich 6), Washington 32 (McDaniels 7). Assists_California 6 (Kuany 2), Washington 15 (McDaniels 5). Total Fouls_California 23, Washington 21. A_8,873 (10,000).

