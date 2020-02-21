Washington looks to end streak vs Cal

Cal (11-15, 5-8) vs. Washington (12-15, 2-12)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 64-56 on Jan. 16. Cal beat Washington State by nine on the road on Wednesday.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 37.4 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Washington has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 74.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Washington has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Cal has assists on 26 of 68 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Washington has held opposing teams to 38.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Huskies have allowed 39.9 percent from the field over their nine-game losing skid, however.

