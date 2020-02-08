Washington St. 69, Colorado 59

COLORADO (14-8)

Tuitele 3-8 1-2 7, Clarke 3-13 1-4 7, Hollingshed 6-12 4-4 18, Knight 1-6 2-6 5, Sherrod 5-10 2-4 12, Whittaker 4-6 0-2 8, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Caylao-Do 1-3 0-0 2, Finau 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 10-22 59

WASHINGTON ST. (11-12)

Hristova 6-18 3-3 17, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Subasic 5-11 0-0 13, Murekatete 3-6 0-0 6, Molina 8-13 9-9 27, Nankervis 1-4 0-0 2, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 0-3 1-2 1, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 13-14 69

Colorado 19 19 8 13 — 59 Washington St. 18 7 16 28 — 69

3-Point Goals_Colorado 3-12 (Clarke 0-5, Hollingshed 2-3, Knight 1-3, Finau 0-1), Washington St. 8-20 (Hristova 2-6, Levy 1-2, Subasic 3-7, Molina 2-4, Muzet 0-1). Assists_Colorado 10 (Sherrod 4), Washington St. 18 (Molina 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 41 (Knight 5-9), Washington St. 38 (Hristova 3-9). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Washington St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_747.

