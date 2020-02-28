Listen Live Sports

Washington St. 78, Washington 74

WASHINGTON ST. (15-14)

Elleby 8-13 2-2 21, Pollard 4-6 1-2 9, Bonton 5-11 8-9 20, Robinson 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 3-4 9-10 15, Miller 2-3 1-2 5, Cannon 0-2 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 23-27 78.

WASHINGTON (13-16)

McDaniels 6-14 6-8 19, Stewart 2-7 6-10 10, Timmins 1-1 0-0 2, Barnard 0-0 0-0 0, Crandall 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 1-5 3-4 6, Carter 6-13 2-5 14, Bey 3-4 2-4 8, Wright 2-4 4-7 8, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-54 23-38 74.

Halftime_Washington St. 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-19 (Elleby 3-5, Bonton 2-6, Robinson 2-6, Cannon 0-2), Washington 3-16 (Hardy 1-2, Tsohonis 1-2, McDaniels 1-5, Stewart 0-1, Wright 0-1, Battle 0-2, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Washington St. 31 (Elleby 9), Washington 31 (Stewart 12). Assists_Washington St. 13 (Bonton, Robinson 4), Washington 9 (Tsohonis 2). Total Fouls_Washington St. 24, Washington 23.

