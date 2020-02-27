Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington St. looks to end streak vs Washington

February 27, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington State (14-14, 5-10) vs. Washington (13-15, 3-12)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to extend Washington State’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Washington Huskies 79-67 on Feb. 9. Washington is coming off an 87-52 win over Cal on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELLEBY: CJ Elleby has connected on 34 percent of the 188 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-6 when scoring at least 62.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Washington defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the seventh-lowest mark in Division I. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 28 games (ranking the Cougars 298th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound