WCHA Glance

February 5, 2020 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 18 3 1 1 56 84 31 24 4 2
Bemidji St. 16 4 2 1 51 81 37 16 8 4
N. Michigan 14 5 1 1 44 75 52 16 8 4
Alaska 11 9 2 0 35 48 51 13 13 2
Michigan Tech 10 10 2 0 32 46 46 15 13 3
Bowling Green 8 10 2 2 28 54 54 13 13 2
Lake Superior St. 6 11 3 3 24 36 61 8 19 3
Alaska Anchorage 4 13 5 3 20 45 70 4 16 6
Ferris St. 5 15 2 0 17 48 77 7 20 2
Ala. Huntsville 2 14 4 1 11 39 77 2 20 4
Friday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech 5:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville vs. Lake Superior St. at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

