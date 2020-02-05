WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|18
|3
|1
|1
|56
|84
|31
|24
|4
|2
|Bemidji St.
|16
|4
|2
|1
|51
|81
|37
|16
|8
|4
|N. Michigan
|14
|5
|1
|1
|44
|75
|52
|16
|8
|4
|Alaska
|11
|9
|2
|0
|35
|48
|51
|13
|13
|2
|Michigan Tech
|10
|10
|2
|0
|32
|46
|46
|15
|13
|3
|Bowling Green
|8
|10
|2
|2
|28
|54
|54
|13
|13
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|11
|3
|3
|24
|36
|61
|8
|19
|3
|Alaska Anchorage
|4
|13
|5
|3
|20
|45
|70
|4
|16
|6
|Ferris St.
|5
|15
|2
|0
|17
|48
|77
|7
|20
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|2
|14
|4
|1
|11
|39
|77
|2
|20
|4
|Friday’s Games
Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech 5:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville vs. Lake Superior St. at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.