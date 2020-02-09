WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|20
|3
|1
|1
|62
|92
|34
|26
|4
|2
|Bemidji St.
|16
|4
|2
|1
|51
|81
|37
|16
|8
|4
|N. Michigan
|14
|7
|1
|1
|44
|78
|60
|16
|10
|4
|Alaska
|12
|9
|3
|1
|40
|57
|57
|14
|13
|3
|Michigan Tech
|11
|11
|2
|0
|35
|53
|56
|16
|14
|3
|Bowling Green
|10
|10
|2
|2
|34
|63
|59
|15
|13
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|7
|12
|3
|3
|27
|46
|68
|9
|20
|3
|Alaska Anchorage
|4
|15
|5
|3
|20
|50
|79
|4
|18
|6
|Ferris St.
|5
|15
|2
|0
|17
|48
|77
|7
|20
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|2
|15
|5
|1
|12
|45
|86
|2
|21
|5
|Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 5, Alaska Anchorage 4, OT
Lake Superior St. 7, Michigan Tech 3
Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 3
Alaska 6, Ala. Huntsville 6, Alaska scores in 3×3 OT
Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT
Bowling Green 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
Minnesota St. 1, N. Michigan 0
Alaska 3, Ala. Huntsville 0
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville vs. Lake Superior St. at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
