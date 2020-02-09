Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

February 9, 2020 11:22 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 20 3 1 1 62 92 34 26 4 2
Bemidji St. 16 4 2 1 51 81 37 16 8 4
N. Michigan 14 7 1 1 44 78 60 16 10 4
Alaska 12 9 3 1 40 57 57 14 13 3
Michigan Tech 11 11 2 0 35 53 56 16 14 3
Bowling Green 10 10 2 2 34 63 59 15 13 2
Lake Superior St. 7 12 3 3 27 46 68 9 20 3
Alaska Anchorage 4 15 5 3 20 50 79 4 18 6
Ferris St. 5 15 2 0 17 48 77 7 20 2
Ala. Huntsville 2 15 5 1 12 45 86 2 21 5
Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 5, Alaska Anchorage 4, OT

Lake Superior St. 7, Michigan Tech 3

Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 3

Alaska 6, Ala. Huntsville 6, Alaska scores in 3×3 OT

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT

Bowling Green 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Minnesota St. 1, N. Michigan 0

Alaska 3, Ala. Huntsville 0

Friday, Feb. 14

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville vs. Lake Superior St. at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

