WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|20
|3
|1
|1
|62
|92
|34
|26
|4
|2
|Bemidji St.
|18
|4
|2
|1
|57
|91
|38
|18
|8
|4
|N. Michigan
|14
|9
|1
|1
|44
|79
|70
|16
|12
|4
|Alaska
|12
|9
|5
|2
|43
|62
|62
|14
|13
|5
|Michigan Tech
|13
|11
|2
|0
|41
|58
|58
|18
|14
|3
|Bowling Green
|10
|10
|4
|3
|37
|68
|64
|15
|13
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|8
|12
|4
|4
|32
|50
|69
|10
|20
|4
|Alaska Anchorage
|4
|15
|5
|3
|20
|50
|79
|4
|20
|6
|Ferris St.
|5
|17
|2
|0
|17
|50
|82
|7
|22
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|2
|16
|6
|1
|13
|46
|90
|2
|22
|6
|Friday’s Games
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Lake Superior St. 0, Ala. Huntsville 0, LSSU wins shootout 1-0
Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 0
Arizona St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 0
Alaska 2, Bowling Green 2, UA scores in 3×3 OT
Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 0
Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 1
Lake Superior St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 1
Arizona St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 2
Bowling Green 3, Alaska 3, BGSU wins shootout 1-0
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
