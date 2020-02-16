Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

February 16, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 20 3 1 1 62 92 34 26 4 2
Bemidji St. 18 4 2 1 57 91 38 18 8 4
N. Michigan 14 9 1 1 44 79 70 16 12 4
Alaska 12 9 5 2 43 62 62 14 13 5
Michigan Tech 13 11 2 0 41 58 58 18 14 3
Bowling Green 10 10 4 3 37 68 64 15 13 4
Lake Superior St. 8 12 4 4 32 50 69 10 20 4
Alaska Anchorage 4 15 5 3 20 50 79 4 20 6
Ferris St. 5 17 2 0 17 50 82 7 22 2
Ala. Huntsville 2 16 6 1 13 46 90 2 22 6
Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Lake Superior St. 0, Ala. Huntsville 0, LSSU wins shootout 1-0

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 0

Arizona St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 0

Alaska 2, Bowling Green 2, UA scores in 3×3 OT

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 0

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 1

Arizona St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 2

Bowling Green 3, Alaska 3, BGSU wins shootout 1-0

Friday, Feb. 21

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

