WCHA Glance

February 18, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 20 3 1 1 62 92 34 26 4 2
Bemidji St. 18 4 2 1 57 91 38 18 8 4
N. Michigan 14 9 1 1 44 79 70 16 12 4
Alaska 12 9 5 2 43 62 62 14 13 5
Michigan Tech 13 11 2 0 41 58 58 18 14 3
Bowling Green 10 10 4 3 37 68 64 15 13 4
Lake Superior St. 8 12 4 4 32 50 69 10 20 4
Alaska Anchorage 4 15 5 3 20 50 79 4 20 6
Ferris St. 5 17 2 0 17 50 82 7 22 2
Ala. Huntsville 2 16 6 1 13 46 90 2 22 6
Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

End Regular Season

