Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

February 22, 2020 1:45 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 21 3 1 1 65102 34 27 4 2
Bemidji St. 19 4 2 1 60 95 39 19 8 4
N. Michigan 14 10 1 1 44 80 76 16 13 4
Alaska 12 9 5 2 43 62 62 14 13 5
Michigan Tech 13 11 2 0 41 58 58 18 14 3
Bowling Green 11 10 4 3 40 74 65 16 13 4
Lake Superior St. 9 12 4 4 35 56 70 11 20 4
Alaska Anchorage 4 16 5 3 20 51 81 4 20 6
Ferris St. 5 18 2 0 17 51 88 7 23 2
Ala. Huntsville 2 17 6 1 13 46100 2 23 6
Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1

Lake Superior St. 6, N. Michigan 1

Minnesota St. 10, Ala. Huntsville 0

Bemidji St. 4 Alaska Anchorage 1

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War