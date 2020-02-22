WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|21
|3
|1
|1
|65102
|34
|27
|4
|2
|Bemidji St.
|19
|4
|2
|1
|60
|95
|39
|19
|8
|4
|N. Michigan
|14
|10
|1
|1
|44
|80
|76
|16
|13
|4
|Alaska
|12
|9
|5
|2
|43
|62
|62
|14
|13
|5
|Michigan Tech
|13
|11
|2
|0
|41
|58
|58
|18
|14
|3
|Bowling Green
|11
|10
|4
|3
|40
|74
|65
|16
|13
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|9
|12
|4
|4
|35
|56
|70
|11
|20
|4
|Alaska Anchorage
|4
|16
|5
|3
|20
|51
|81
|4
|20
|6
|Ferris St.
|5
|18
|2
|0
|17
|51
|88
|7
|23
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|2
|17
|6
|1
|13
|46100
|2
|23
|6
|Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1
Lake Superior St. 6, N. Michigan 1
Minnesota St. 10, Ala. Huntsville 0
Bemidji St. 4 Alaska Anchorage 1
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ala. Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.