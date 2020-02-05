Listen Live Sports

Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

February 5, 2020 9:48 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tied his career high with 26 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 82-68 on Wednesday night.

The first time he scored 26 points was in a 73-59 win over Saint Louis on Jan. 2. Weathers hit 11 of 13 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Sincere Carry had 14 points and eight assists for Duquesne (17-5, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Baylee Steele had 10 points.

Jordan Goodwin had 20 points for the Billikens (17-6, 6-4). Javonte Perkins added 16 points. Hasahn French had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tay Weaver had 12 points.

Duquesne takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. Saint Louis matches up against Dayton on the road on Saturday.

