Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66

February 6, 2020 11:43 pm
 
SACRAMENTO ST. (11-10)

Esposito 1-8 0-0 2, Patton 5-9 6-11 16, Fowler 3-9 0-0 6, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 6-8 5-6 22, Nwachukwu 2-8 0-2 4, Jacobs 2-4 0-0 5, Bridges 2-3 1-2 7, B.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, FitzPatrick 0-2 0-0 0, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 12-21 66.

WEBER ST. (9-14)

Fuller 0-1 2-2 2, Kozak 4-5 0-0 9, K.Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Harding 14-21 11-11 44, John 3-10 0-0 7, Zdor 0-0 1-2 1, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-43 17-19 70.

Halftime_Weber St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 8-20 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5-7, Bridges 2-3, Jacobs 1-2, Esposito 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1, FitzPatrick 0-2, Fowler 0-4), Weber St. 7-16 (Harding 5-10, Kozak 1-2, John 1-3, K.Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_Fuller, Kozak. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 31 (Patton 9), Weber St. 23 (Fuller 10). Assists_Sacramento St. 11 (Fowler 3), Weber St. 3 (K.Davis 2). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 22, Weber St. 20. A_4,022 (11,592).

