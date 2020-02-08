Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70

February 8, 2020 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

N. ARIZONA (13-9)

Andre 10-13 0-0 24, DeBisschop 5-12 3-4 13, Avdalovic 2-8 2-2 8, Satterwhite 2-9 1-1 6, Shelton 4-15 4-4 13, Bowling 0-0 0-0 0, Haymon 1-1 0-0 3, Mains 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-11 70.

WEBER ST. (10-14)

Fuller 5-5 0-2 10, Kozak 5-8 2-2 14, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Harding 8-20 4-4 24, John 5-14 0-0 11, Cunningham 1-2 4-6 6, Zdor 3-6 0-0 6, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 10-14 76.

Halftime_Weber St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 10-27 (Andre 4-7, Avdalovic 2-6, Haymon 1-1, Mains 1-2, Shelton 1-4, Satterwhite 1-5, DeBisschop 0-2), Weber St. 8-23 (Harding 4-10, Kozak 2-5, Davis 1-2, John 1-6). Rebounds_N. Arizona 33 (Shelton 10), Weber St. 34 (Kozak 8). Assists_N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), Weber St. 11 (Cunningham 4). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Weber St. 12. A_5,133 (11,592).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin