Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70

N. ARIZONA (13-9)

Andre 10-13 0-0 24, DeBisschop 5-12 3-4 13, Avdalovic 2-8 2-2 8, Satterwhite 2-9 1-1 6, Shelton 4-15 4-4 13, Bowling 0-0 0-0 0, Haymon 1-1 0-0 3, Mains 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-11 70.

WEBER ST. (10-14)

Fuller 5-5 0-2 10, Kozak 5-8 2-2 14, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Harding 8-20 4-4 24, John 5-14 0-0 11, Cunningham 1-2 4-6 6, Zdor 3-6 0-0 6, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 10-14 76.

Halftime_Weber St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 10-27 (Andre 4-7, Avdalovic 2-6, Haymon 1-1, Mains 1-2, Shelton 1-4, Satterwhite 1-5, DeBisschop 0-2), Weber St. 8-23 (Harding 4-10, Kozak 2-5, Davis 1-2, John 1-6). Rebounds_N. Arizona 33 (Shelton 10), Weber St. 34 (Kozak 8). Assists_N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), Weber St. 11 (Cunningham 4). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Weber St. 12. A_5,133 (11,592).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.