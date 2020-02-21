Weber State looks to sweep Southern Utah

Southern Utah (14-12, 7-8) vs. Weber State (10-16, 6-9)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah seeks revenge on Weber State after dropping the first matchup in Cedar City. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Wildcats shot 56 percent from the field while limiting Southern Utah to just 35.7 percent en route to the 75-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Utah has benefited heavily from its seniors. Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Andre Adams and Dwayne Morgan have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Thunderbirds points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 69.

TWO STREAKS: Southern Utah has scored 63.3 points per game and allowed 73.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Weber State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 73.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.2 percent, the 26th-best mark in the country. Weber State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 26 games (ranked 288th).

