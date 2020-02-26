Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Fordham 5, Sacred Heart 4, 13 innings
George Washington 7, Coppin St. 4
Rider 10, Lafayette 1
Alabama 12, Middle Tennessee 6
Coastal Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.
E. Kentucky at Kentucky, ppd.
Florida at Stetson, ppd to Mar. 18.
Georgetown 7, Md.-Eastern Shore 4
Louisiana-Monroe 23, SE Louisiana 5
Miami 7, South Florida 5
Mississippi St. 8, Alcorn St. 4
Navy at Delaware St., ccd.
Norfolk St. at VMI, ppd.
Old Dominion 6, VCU 3
Tennessee 12, UNC Asheville 1
Butler at Indiana, ppd.
Indiana St. at Cincinnati, ccd.
McNeese 12, Missouri 4
Wichita St. 2, Kansas St. 1
Baylor 2, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 0
Texas Tech 10, Southern 3
