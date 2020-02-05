Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

February 5, 2020 8:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 44, Gerstell Academy 40

Archbishop Curley 58, St. Mary’s 40

Atholton 62, River Hill 52

Advertisement

Calvert 53, Patuxent 37

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Centennial 82, Mt. Hebron 66

Clarksburg 79, Poolesville 53

Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 15

Granite Baptist Church School 74, Arlington Baptist 39

Huntingtown 85, Chopticon 46

Lackey 58, La Plata 32

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Lansdowne 65, Baltimore Chesapeake 58

Marriotts Ridge 60, Long Reach 58

Milford Mill 84, Hereford 37

New Town 78, Owings Mills 38

Oakland Mills 84, Howard 64

Parkville 76, Loch Raven 51

Patapsco 89, Carver Arts & Tech 57

Patterson 76, Digital Harbor 59

Perry Hall 67, Catonsville 57

Reservoir 75, Hammond 46

Salisbury 63, Worcester Prep School 38

Salisbury Christian School 67, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 21

Sherwood 69, Bethesda 59

Sparrows Point 62, Dundalk 54

St. Frances Academy 79, Mt. Carmel 60

St. Maria Goretti 63, Frederick 44

Wilde Lake 66, Glenelg 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 66, Watkins Mill 49

Baltimore Chesapeake 40, Lansdowne 28

Benjamin Franklin High School 59, Kenwood 23

Carver Arts & Tech 45, Patapsco 36

Catonsville 56, Perry Hall 17

Chopticon 54, Huntingtown 51

Delmarva Christian, Del. 71, Gunston Day 15

Eastern Tech 56, Overlea 33

Great Mills 52, Northern – Cal 29

Hereford 72, Milford Mill 53

Howard 70, Oakland Mills 47

Lackey 62, La Plata 44

Loch Raven 53, Parkville 15

Marriotts Ridge 51, Long Reach 21

Mt. Hebron 47, Centennial 40

New Town 68, Owings Mills 19

Pikesville 59, Dulaney 45

Reservoir 62, Hammond 46

River Hill 60, Atholton 36

Salisbury Christian School 51, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 0

St. Frances Academy 59, Roland Park Country 32

Towson 54, Randallstown 34

Western STES 79, Woodlawn 62

Wilde Lake 44, Glenelg 24

Winston Churchill 78, Blake 11

Worcester Prep School 53, Salisbury 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union