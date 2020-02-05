Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 44, Gerstell Academy 40
Archbishop Curley 58, St. Mary’s 40
Atholton 62, River Hill 52
Calvert 53, Patuxent 37
Centennial 82, Mt. Hebron 66
Clarksburg 79, Poolesville 53
Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 15
Granite Baptist Church School 74, Arlington Baptist 39
Huntingtown 85, Chopticon 46
Lackey 58, La Plata 32
Lansdowne 65, Baltimore Chesapeake 58
Marriotts Ridge 60, Long Reach 58
Milford Mill 84, Hereford 37
New Town 78, Owings Mills 38
Oakland Mills 84, Howard 64
Parkville 76, Loch Raven 51
Patapsco 89, Carver Arts & Tech 57
Patterson 76, Digital Harbor 59
Perry Hall 67, Catonsville 57
Reservoir 75, Hammond 46
Salisbury 63, Worcester Prep School 38
Salisbury Christian School 67, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 21
Sherwood 69, Bethesda 59
Sparrows Point 62, Dundalk 54
St. Frances Academy 79, Mt. Carmel 60
St. Maria Goretti 63, Frederick 44
Wilde Lake 66, Glenelg 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 66, Watkins Mill 49
Baltimore Chesapeake 40, Lansdowne 28
Benjamin Franklin High School 59, Kenwood 23
Carver Arts & Tech 45, Patapsco 36
Catonsville 56, Perry Hall 17
Chopticon 54, Huntingtown 51
Delmarva Christian, Del. 71, Gunston Day 15
Eastern Tech 56, Overlea 33
Great Mills 52, Northern – Cal 29
Hereford 72, Milford Mill 53
Howard 70, Oakland Mills 47
Lackey 62, La Plata 44
Loch Raven 53, Parkville 15
Marriotts Ridge 51, Long Reach 21
Mt. Hebron 47, Centennial 40
New Town 68, Owings Mills 19
Pikesville 59, Dulaney 45
Reservoir 62, Hammond 46
River Hill 60, Atholton 36
Salisbury Christian School 51, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 0
St. Frances Academy 59, Roland Park Country 32
Towson 54, Randallstown 34
Western STES 79, Woodlawn 62
Wilde Lake 44, Glenelg 24
Winston Churchill 78, Blake 11
Worcester Prep School 53, Salisbury 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
