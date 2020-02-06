Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 51, Galax 27
Brooke Point 73, Eastern View 72
Brunswick 63, Southampton 51
Charlottesville 55, E.C. Glass 54
Cosby 58, Midlothian 50
East Rockingham 69, Madison County 31
Fairfax Christian 82, Virginia Academy 62
Fauquier 62, Brentsville 37
Fort Chiswell 72, Grayson County 47
George Wythe-Richmond 47, Lloyd Bird 44
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Narrows 55
Glen Allen 69, Lee-Davis 47
Greensville County 86, Windsor 36
Harrisonburg 50, Albemarle 43
Jamestown 54, Poquoson 42
Liberty-Bedford 66, Staunton River 31
Loudoun County 54, Loudoun Valley 45
Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 55
Manchester 71, James River-Midlothian 49
Monacan 59, Huguenot 58
Mount View, W.Va. 74, Tazewell 55
North Stafford 61, Mountain View 25
Northampton 79, Chincoteague 62
Northwood 71, Lebanon 53
Park View-South Hill 57, Franklin 42
Parry McCluer 48, Covington 44
Powhatan 67, Clover Hill 62
Princeton, W.Va. 68, Graham 59
Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 44
Smithfield 61, Lafayette 60, OT
Strasburg 60, Luray 33
Sussex Central 66, Appomattox Regional GS 39
Tabb 61, Grafton 51
Tunstall 80, Rustburg 57
Va. Episcopal 81, Carlisle 75
Warhill 75, Bruton 58
York 58, New Kent 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Radford vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Feb 8th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 55, Harrisonburg 45
Alleghany 50, Glenvar 48
Altavista 43, Jefferson Forest 40
Brooke Point 73, Eastern View 72
Brunswick 37, Southampton 35
Carroll County 56, Radford 31
Charlottesville 76, E.C. Glass 73, 2OT
Covington 66, Narrows 55
Fauquier 46, Skyline 38
Franklin County 51, Magna Vista 50
Fredericksburg Christian 63, Foxcroft 9
Giles 45, James River-Buchanan 35
Glen Allen 62, Varina 36
Grafton 54, Tabb 29
Hanover 56, King William 33
Oakcrest 57, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 37
Park View-South Hill 65, Franklin 53
Riverheads 52, Bath County 10
St. Annes-Belfield 73, St. Gertrude 52
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40, Rappahannock County 33
