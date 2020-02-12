Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 77, Old Mill 68
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, Good Counsel 46
Arundel 61, Northeast – AA 58
Benjamin Franklin High School 72, Milford Mill 69, OT
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 74, Dematha 52
Boys Latin 67, Annapolis Area Christian 62
Broadneck 47, North County 42
Chopticon 76, Patuxent 55
Col. Richardson 73, North Dorchester 67
Episcopal, Va. 78, Bullis 65
Gilman 72, McDonogh School 54
Harwood Southern 53, Glen Burnie 47
Hereford 58, Western STES 53
Huntingtown 68, Leonardtown 56
Loch Raven 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 54
McLean 94, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 76
Meade 67, Severna Park 44
Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, St. Maria Goretti 39
New Town 86, Lansdowne 58
Northern – Cal 63, Calvert 58
Pallotti 55, Gerstell Academy 51
Parkville 75, Towson 64
Patapsco 53, Overlea 46
Perry Hall 59, Dundalk 54
Pikesville 78, Catonsville 48
Salisbury 64, Calverton 44
Seneca Valley 68, Northwood 60
Sparrows Point 82, Eastern Tech 54
St. Charles 80, McDonough 47
St. Frances Academy 69, Loyola 54
Thomas Stone 58, Lackey 49
Woodlawn 75, Dulaney 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 84, Northeast – AA 48
Broadneck 45, North County 39
Calverton 35, Salisbury 33
Carver Arts & Tech 51, Kenwood 46
Chopticon 54, Patuxent 28
Col. Richardson 66, North Dorchester 58
Delmarva Christian, Del. 37, Worcester Prep School 24
Dulaney 61, Woodlawn 39
Eastern Tech 46, Sparrows Point 36
Glen Burnie 55, Harwood Southern 45
Huntingtown 51, Leonardtown 31
James M. Bennett 64, Pocomoke 42
Lackey 56, Thomas Stone 36
Loch Raven 54, Baltimore Chesapeake 30
Meade 43, Severna Park 37
New Town 70, Lansdowne 27
Northern – Cal 63, Calvert 58
Old Mill 75, Annapolis 47
Overlea 45, Patapsco 41
Perry Hall 58, Dundalk 12
Pikesville 44, Catonsville 38
Spencerville Academy 46, Washington Waldorf 25
St. Charles 64, McDonough 41
Takoma Academy 55, Grace Christian Academy 20
Towson 57, Parkville 37
Western STES 52, Hereford 46
Westlake 57, La Plata 26

