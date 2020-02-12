Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

February 12, 2020 10:51 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 77, Old Mill 68

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, Good Counsel 46

Arundel 61, Northeast – AA 58

Benjamin Franklin High School 72, Milford Mill 69, OT

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 74, Dematha 52

Boys Latin 67, Annapolis Area Christian 62

Broadneck 47, North County 42

Chopticon 76, Patuxent 55

Col. Richardson 73, North Dorchester 67

Episcopal, Va. 78, Bullis 65

Gilman 72, McDonogh School 54

Harwood Southern 53, Glen Burnie 47

Hereford 58, Western STES 53

Huntingtown 68, Leonardtown 56

Loch Raven 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 54

McLean 94, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 76

Meade 67, Severna Park 44

Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, St. Maria Goretti 39

New Town 86, Lansdowne 58

Northern – Cal 63, Calvert 58

Pallotti 55, Gerstell Academy 51

Parkville 75, Towson 64

Patapsco 53, Overlea 46

Perry Hall 59, Dundalk 54

Pikesville 78, Catonsville 48

Salisbury 64, Calverton 44

Seneca Valley 68, Northwood 60

Sparrows Point 82, Eastern Tech 54

St. Charles 80, McDonough 47

St. Frances Academy 69, Loyola 54

Thomas Stone 58, Lackey 49

Woodlawn 75, Dulaney 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 84, Northeast – AA 48

Broadneck 45, North County 39

Calverton 35, Salisbury 33

Carver Arts & Tech 51, Kenwood 46

Chopticon 54, Patuxent 28

Col. Richardson 66, North Dorchester 58

Delmarva Christian, Del. 37, Worcester Prep School 24

Dulaney 61, Woodlawn 39

Eastern Tech 46, Sparrows Point 36

Glen Burnie 55, Harwood Southern 45

Huntingtown 51, Leonardtown 31

James M. Bennett 64, Pocomoke 42

Lackey 56, Thomas Stone 36

Loch Raven 54, Baltimore Chesapeake 30

Meade 43, Severna Park 37

New Town 70, Lansdowne 27

Northern – Cal 63, Calvert 58

Old Mill 75, Annapolis 47

Overlea 45, Patapsco 41

Perry Hall 58, Dundalk 12

Pikesville 44, Catonsville 38

Spencerville Academy 46, Washington Waldorf 25

St. Charles 64, McDonough 41

Takoma Academy 55, Grace Christian Academy 20

Towson 57, Parkville 37

Western STES 52, Hereford 46

Westlake 57, La Plata 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

