Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 61, Fort Chiswell 40
Bassett 58, Patrick County 48
Bethel 65, Denbigh 61, OT
Bishop O’Connell 74, Dematha, Md. 52
Bland County 63, George Wythe-Wytheville 60
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Kenston Forest 50
Craig County 54, Highland-Monterey 50
Episcopal 78, Bullis, Md. 65
Gar-Field 62, Woodbridge 56
George Mason 69, Broad Run 60
Goochland 59, Cumberland 46
Henrico 74, Hermitage 59
Highland Springs 72, Glen Allen 39
James River-Midlothian 50, Thomas Dale 46
Jamestown 63, New Kent 56
Lafayette 43, Poquoson 35
Louisa 64, Orange County 55
Massaponax 43, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39
Norcom 56, Western Branch 52
Norfolk Christian School 84, Northampton 76
Patriot 80, Osbourn 58
R.E. Lee-Staunton 82, Waynesboro 66
Radford 72, Giles 26
Smithfield 60, Grafton 48
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46, Fort Defiance 40
Tabb 53, Bruton 52
Trinity Episcopal 99, Christchurch 68
Twin Springs 80, Council 56
Union 39, Eastside 31
Warhill 69, York 50
Washington & Lee 69, Essex 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 40
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Kenston Forest 37
Cosby 59, Midlothian 52
Covington 41, Parry McCluer 31
Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 54
Fort Defiance 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 71, Bland County 44
Hanover 48, Deep Run 26
Henrico 56, Hermitage 35
King William 55, West Point 14
Louisa 68, Orange County 31
Maggie L. Walker GS 47, J.R. Tucker 34
Narrows 71, Bath County 55
Northampton 56, Norfolk Christian School 48
Patrick County 50, Bassett 14
Powhatan 63, Goochland 49
TJ-Richmond 53, John Marshall 41
Union 60, Eastside 42
York 49, Jamestown 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James River-Midlothian vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.