...

Wednesday’s Scores

February 19, 2020 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 31

Arundel 67, Meade 59

Arundel Christian 72, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 61

Atholton 84, Mt. Hebron 74

Broadneck 54, Glen Burnie 32

Catoctin 79, Clear Spring 39

Centennial 65, Glenelg 37

Dulaney 79, Perry Hall 58

Elkton 72, Aberdeen 63

Havre de Grace 71, Edgewood 42

Howard 66, Hammond 40

Huntingtown 77, Great Mills 66

Kenwood 47, Patapsco 38

Lansdowne 92, Pikesville 65

Leonardtown 78, Patuxent 34

Milford Mill 75, Towson 65

New Town 84, Catonsville 33

North County 53, Harwood Southern 51

North East 57, Rising Sun 50

Northeast – AA 42, Severna Park 32

Northern – Cal 66, Chopticon 63

Oakland Mills 67, Marriotts Ridge 60

Old Mill 65, South River 58

Overlea 77, Carver Vo-Tech 40

Owings Mills 74, Western STES 70

Parkville 85, Franklin 80

Reservoir 65, Long Reach 51

River Hill 48, Wilde Lake 47

Salisbury 64, Worcester Prep School 47

South Hagerstown 40, Spring Mills, W.Va. 37

Sparrows Point 59, Baltimore Chesapeake 44

St. Charles 69, Lackey 46

Thomas Stone 64, McDonough 41

Woodlawn 80, Dundalk 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 53, Elkton 39

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Sparrows Point 25

Bohemia Manor 50, Perryville 15

C. Milton Wright 38, Joppatowne 26

Carver Arts & Tech 51, Overlea 31

Catoctin 55, Clear Spring 24

Centennial 45, Glenelg 27

Chopticon 58, Northern – Cal 48

Delmarva Christian, Del. 72, Salisbury 14

Dulaney 56, Perry Hall 25

Glen Burnie 52, Broadneck 38

Great Mills 56, Huntingtown 49

Harwood Southern 44, North County 30

Hereford 61, Randallstown 26

Howard 74, Hammond 38

Leonardtown 61, Patuxent 34

Loch Raven 48, Eastern Tech 32

MOT Charter, Del. 47, Providence Christian 7

Manchester Valley 42, Fallston 40

Marriotts Ridge 51, Oakland Mills 39

McDonough 45, Thomas Stone 34

Meade 63, Arundel 53

Mt. Hebron 54, Atholton 27

New Town 55, Catonsville 41

Old Mill 65, South River 58

Parkville 85, Franklin 80, 2OT

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Annapolis 43

Patapsco 41, Kenwood 34

Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 62

Pikesville 62, Lansdowne 18

Reservoir 79, Long Reach 44

Rising Sun 42, North East 24

River Hill 58, Wilde Lake 29

Severna Park 52, Northeast – AA 32

St. Charles 68, Lackey 41

Towson 55, Milford Mill 42

Western STES 51, Owings Mills 16

Woodlawn 45, Dundalk 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

