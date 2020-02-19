Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 31
Arundel 67, Meade 59
Arundel Christian 72, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 61
Atholton 84, Mt. Hebron 74
Broadneck 54, Glen Burnie 32
Catoctin 79, Clear Spring 39
Centennial 65, Glenelg 37
Dulaney 79, Perry Hall 58
Elkton 72, Aberdeen 63
Havre de Grace 71, Edgewood 42
Howard 66, Hammond 40
Huntingtown 77, Great Mills 66
Kenwood 47, Patapsco 38
Lansdowne 92, Pikesville 65
Leonardtown 78, Patuxent 34
Milford Mill 75, Towson 65
New Town 84, Catonsville 33
North County 53, Harwood Southern 51
North East 57, Rising Sun 50
Northeast – AA 42, Severna Park 32
Northern – Cal 66, Chopticon 63
Oakland Mills 67, Marriotts Ridge 60
Old Mill 65, South River 58
Overlea 77, Carver Vo-Tech 40
Owings Mills 74, Western STES 70
Parkville 85, Franklin 80
Reservoir 65, Long Reach 51
River Hill 48, Wilde Lake 47
Salisbury 64, Worcester Prep School 47
South Hagerstown 40, Spring Mills, W.Va. 37
Sparrows Point 59, Baltimore Chesapeake 44
St. Charles 69, Lackey 46
Thomas Stone 64, McDonough 41
Woodlawn 80, Dundalk 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 53, Elkton 39
Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Sparrows Point 25
Bohemia Manor 50, Perryville 15
C. Milton Wright 38, Joppatowne 26
Carver Arts & Tech 51, Overlea 31
Catoctin 55, Clear Spring 24
Centennial 45, Glenelg 27
Chopticon 58, Northern – Cal 48
Delmarva Christian, Del. 72, Salisbury 14
Dulaney 56, Perry Hall 25
Glen Burnie 52, Broadneck 38
Great Mills 56, Huntingtown 49
Harwood Southern 44, North County 30
Hereford 61, Randallstown 26
Howard 74, Hammond 38
Leonardtown 61, Patuxent 34
Loch Raven 48, Eastern Tech 32
MOT Charter, Del. 47, Providence Christian 7
Manchester Valley 42, Fallston 40
Marriotts Ridge 51, Oakland Mills 39
McDonough 45, Thomas Stone 34
Meade 63, Arundel 53
Mt. Hebron 54, Atholton 27
New Town 55, Catonsville 41
Old Mill 65, South River 58
Parkville 85, Franklin 80, 2OT
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Annapolis 43
Patapsco 41, Kenwood 34
Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 62
Pikesville 62, Lansdowne 18
Reservoir 79, Long Reach 44
Rising Sun 42, North East 24
River Hill 58, Wilde Lake 29
Severna Park 52, Northeast – AA 32
St. Charles 68, Lackey 41
Towson 55, Milford Mill 42
Western STES 51, Owings Mills 16
Woodlawn 45, Dundalk 11
